First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $77,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.