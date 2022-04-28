Northern Trust Corp Sells 89,674 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,674 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $161,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 219,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

