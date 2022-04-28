Northern Trust Corp Sells 502,587 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,903,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,587 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $147,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.