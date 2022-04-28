First Trust Advisors LP Has $71.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,824 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $71,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $187.38 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

