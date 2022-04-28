Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,888 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

