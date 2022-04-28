Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,896 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

