Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,863 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after buying an additional 160,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.