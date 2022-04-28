NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 165,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.