Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 263.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.