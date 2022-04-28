Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.55 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,923 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

