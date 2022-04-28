Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,346 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 28.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.