Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

