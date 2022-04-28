Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.05 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

NYSE IFF opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.