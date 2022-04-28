Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Autohome were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

ATHM opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

