First Trust Advisors LP Has $76.71 Million Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,380,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,693 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $76,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

