Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Workday by 24.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 130.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $206.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.67 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,067.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

