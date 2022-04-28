Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626,551 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

