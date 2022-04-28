Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $212.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.55 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

