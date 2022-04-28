Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 533 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $643.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $722.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $829.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.76 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

