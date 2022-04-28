First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 58,096 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $70,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avista by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

