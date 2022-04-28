Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,353 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 101,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

