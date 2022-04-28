Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,279 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

