Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $243.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.92 and its 200-day moving average is $220.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

