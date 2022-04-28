Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last quarter. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

