Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 234.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Corteva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 276,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

