Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 131,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $72,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $578.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.75. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.