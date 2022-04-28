Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

