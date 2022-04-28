Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 621 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $287.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.06 and a 200-day moving average of $323.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

