Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,221,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

