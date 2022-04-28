Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.04.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.