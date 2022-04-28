Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.