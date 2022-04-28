Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $17.84 Million in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.29% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLNC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,601,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

FLNC stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

