Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,063,291 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $158.50 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.68 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

