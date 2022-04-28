Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 68,594 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 158.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,594 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in M&T Bank by 261.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,018,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $171.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

