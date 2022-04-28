Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,518 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $1,460,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

