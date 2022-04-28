U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.