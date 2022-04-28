Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,841 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $745.72.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $482.01 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.