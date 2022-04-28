Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Cigna by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

CI opened at $250.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average of $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

