Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 33,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.19% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

