Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.50% of Freshpet worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

