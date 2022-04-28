Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $24.64 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.30. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,455 shares of company stock worth $9,121,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

