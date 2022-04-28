First Trust Advisors LP Buys 661,125 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $77,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSE:BWA opened at $36.72 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

