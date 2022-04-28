Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,511 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 38.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Analog Devices by 36.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $151.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

