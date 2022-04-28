Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,378 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.15% of Napco Security Technologies worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $641.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

