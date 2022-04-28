Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.25% of Bandwidth worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.0% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

