Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.61 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,583 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $154,780,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $105,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

