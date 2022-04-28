MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $74,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 757.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $38.76 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

