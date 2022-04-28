Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 818 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $249.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

