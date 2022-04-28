Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 32,600 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.14% of Dynatrace worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 248.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Dynatrace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

