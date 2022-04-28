CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.